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The Macallan Sherry Oak 12 Year Single Malt Scotch 750ml Bottle

The Macallan Sherry Oak – 12 Year Single Malt Scotch

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The Macallan Sherry Oak 12 Years Old is an iconic single malt Scotch whisky born of The Macallan’s unrivalled commitment to the mastery of wood and spirit. Twelve years in Oloroso Sherry-seasoned oak casks have delivered an exquisitely rich and complex flavor profile full of dried fruit, opulent vanilla and warm spice.

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5.00

2 Reviews
  • 6 months ago
    Konstantin K. - Verified buyer
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  • 6 months ago
    Matthew D. - Verified buyer
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