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Laphroaig – 10 Year Single Malt Scotch
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Product of Scotland. Aromas of toffee, iodine, peat, and heather with dried cherries, peaches and dried heather. 104 Proof
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
1 year ago
Cameron G. - Verified buyer
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2 years ago
Best scotch for the buck
Very peaty
Bradley H. - Verified buyer
2 years ago
Great stuff! Luv it not for the feint of heart ❤️
It has a strong hit at first not the best flavor when u think of it it’s very rusty burnt taste maybe but it’s goes down nice and it gives me a nice buzz I felt giddy it’s great stuff will buy again
Kimberly O. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Very nice
See above
3 years ago
Smooth and tasty AF!
Great for me and my wife’s quarantine 10 year anniversary! Wepa!
Miguel H. - Verified buyer