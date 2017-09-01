Lagavulin – 2021 Special Release 12 Year Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 206.99

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This year’s Special Releases Collection unlocks the hidden stories from each of the iconic distilleries and brings them to life via fictional mythical creatures which tie into the brand’s heritage. At first taste this fiery whisky offers notes of lemon, salty-sweetness, and roasted tea. An intense blackened wood taste follows, with chili pepper and smoke for a warming and drying finish. A classic Lagavulin 12, striking in every way. This fierce, smoky scotch is best enjoyed neat or with a little water. Includes one 113 proof 750 mL bottle of Lagavulin 12-Year-Old 2021 Special Release Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.