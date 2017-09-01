Lagavulin – 11 Year Islay Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 87.99

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Created in partnership with Nick Offerman, Lagavulin Offerman Edition 11 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky is a woody and peaty, fruity and spicy offering. The woody, peaty notes lead from the front, gently tingling the tongue in a cha-cha before fading to reveal a veritable waltz of sweet berry and orchard fruit notes. Aged in a mix of refilled and rejuvenated American Oak barrels, this award-winning whisky demands to be served in a traditional whisky glass, neat or with a little water. Carrying on a 200-year-old tradition of distilling excellence, the Lagavulin distillery is said to be one of the oldest distilleries on Islay. Founded in 1816 by farmer John Johnston and later led by Peter Mackie in 1890, the name Lagavulin was to become the last word on the delicacy of Islay malts. Miles and miles of peat bog in the west of the island provide the raw material which imbues the barley with our iconic smoky flavor, and the rich peaty water from the tranquil Lochan Sholum in the hills above the distillery makes the flavors so unique. It takes time, but patience is our finest virtue and rushing good whisky is just not how we take care of things in Islay. Please drink responsibly.