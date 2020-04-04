Lagavulin Distiller's Edition – Islay Single Malt Scotch
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Savor the bold, enticing character of Lagavulin Distillers Edition 2020 Bottling Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Double-matured in ex-bodega Pedro Ximenez cask wood for an intense, raisiny sweetness, this 16-year-old whisky offers an enticing aroma of peat, vanilla, and roasty malt. Distilled in 2005 and bottled in 2020, this full-bodied Scotch is sweet and luscious with robust smoke alongside a very salty tang of coffee, vanilla and a glimmer of fruit. It has an incredibly long, engaging finish of fruit, peat and oak. This special Lagavulin demands to be served in a traditional whisky glass, neat or with a little water. Includes one 86 proof 750 mL bottle of Distillers Edition 2020 Bottling Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.
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Ratings & Reviews
5.00
- 3 years ago
If you ever needed an excuse now is the timeTreat yourself to peaty smokey indulgenceKatherine R. - Verified buyer