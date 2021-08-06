Lagavulin – 8 Year Islay Single Malt Scotch |

750ml Bottle From $ 51.99

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Discover the distinct flavors of the islands of Scotland with a swill of Lagavulin 8 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Our limited edition 96 proof whisky has the intense, full-bodied flavor of charred, minty dark chocolate. The lingering tastes flow into a clean, long finish. Distilled in Lagavulin, Scotland on the coast of Islay, centuries of local distilling tradition are what make our malts so unique. Lagavulin 8 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky earned a best in class, double gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a double gold medal at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Our aging process in oak casks gives our whisky the extraordinary and classic smoky flavor that demand to be served in a whisky nosing glass, neat or with a little water. Includes one 96 proof 750 mL bottle of Lagavulin 8 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.