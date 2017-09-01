Lagavulin – 12 Year The Ink of Legends Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 236.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Bask in the limited release of a rare and collectible distillery-first single malt, that’s Scotland inspired by craft and cultures from around the world with Lagavulin The Ink of Legends 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Each malt in the 2023 Special Release Spirited Xchange introduces a world of flavor to explore and enjoy the diversity of the Scotch Whisky world. It’s been aged 12 years in Don Julio Anejo tequila casks. The design is created by Raul Urias, a Mexican illustrator whose work combines modern, Aztec, and Mayan styles, using vibrant colors, intricate patterns, and organic shapes. On the nose are notes of soap, smoke, and fruit. On the palate are notes of citrus, salt, plum, and smoke with a long finish of salt and smoke. Best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or with a dash of water to accentuate the smokiness. Includes one 112.8 proof 750 mL bottle of Lagavulin The Ink of Legends 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.