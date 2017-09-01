Lagavulin – 11 Year Offerman Edition Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 8.49

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Created in partnership with Nick Offerman, Lagavulin Offerman Edition 11 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky is a woody and peaty, fruity and spicy offering. The woody, peaty notes lead from the front, gently tingling the tongue in a cha-cha before fading to reveal a veritable waltz of sweet berry and orchard fruit notes. Aged in a mix of refilled and rejuvenated American Oak barrels, this award-winning whisky demands to be served in a traditional whisky glass, neat or with a little water. Includes one 92 proof 750 mL bottle of Lagavulin Offerman Edition 11 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.