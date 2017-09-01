Lagavulin – 2024 Release 12 Year Fireside Tales Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 206.99

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What if smoke was tamed into inviting sweetness? Discover a softer dimension to the legend of Lagavulin with this 2024 Special Releases offering. This is peaty Lagavulin character made sweet under the command of active oak, matured in first-fill ex-Bourbon and refill casks for a lush, glazed aroma.​ Part of the highly sought-after iconic Special Releases collection and ​made for the curious at heart, this 115 proof Lagavulin 12YO Fireside Tales can be enjoyed neat or on the rocks. Includes one 115 proof 750 mL bottle of Lagavulin 12YO Fireside Tales. Please drink responsibly.