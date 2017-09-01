Lagavulin Distiller's Edition – 2006 Islay Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 156.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Lagavulin 15-Year-Old 2021 The Distillers Edition Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky offers a one-of-a-kind taste from the islands of Scotland. This 2006 Lagavulin is double-matured in ex-bodega Pedro Ximenez cask wood for an intense, raisin-like sweetness, complementing the taste of dry peat smoke and strong maritime notes of the regular release. With its long and elegant finish, it is one massive, rich tasting powerhouse of a malt. Each batch is finished in a wine-conditioned cask specially selected to complement the mature whisky’s flavor, and each bottle is marked with distillation year, bottling year, and batch number. Our aging process in oak casks gives our whisky the extraordinary and classic smoky flavor that demands to be served in a traditional whisky glass, neat or with a little water. Includes one 86 proof 750 mL bottle of Lagavulin 15-Year-Old 2021 The Distillers Edition Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.