Lagavulin Offerman Edition – 11 Year Carribean Rum Cask Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 121.99

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Lagavulin Offerman Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Caribbean Rum Cask Finish, Aged 11 Years is a dedication to Nick Offerman's adventures on the water and his love for adventures on the sea. Aged 11 years and finished for 8 months in casks that previously held Caribbean rum, this whisky has an aroma of of chili pepper, citrus, creme brulee, browned butter, and blossom honey. Notes of smoke, black pepper, chili, lemon, lime, vanilla, and salt fill your taste buds and end with a chili pepper-like finish with smoke and fruit. This whisky is best enjoyed near the water either neat or on the rocks. Includes one 92 proof 750 mL bottle of Lagavulin Offerman Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Caribbean Rum Cask Finish, Aged 11 Years. Please drink responsibly.