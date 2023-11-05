Lagavulin – 16 Year Islay Single Malt Scotch |

750ml Bottle From $ 104.89

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Discover the distinct flavors of the islands of Scotland with a swill of Lagavulin 16 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Our 86 proof whisky has the intense, full-bodied flavor reminiscent of a driftwood fire at dusk. The taste of dry peat smoke with strong maritime notes results in a complex dram that is complemented by a long, elegant finish. Distilled in Lagavulin, Scotland on the coast of Islay, centuries of local distilling excellence are what make our malts so unique. Our aging process in oak casks gives our whisky the extraordinary and classic smoky flavor that demands to be served in a traditional whisky glass, neat or with a little water. Includes one 86 proof 750 mL bottle of Lagavulin 16 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.