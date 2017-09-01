Lagavulin – 12 Year Islay Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 102.99

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Bask in the fresh, clean character of Lagavulin 12 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky, a spirit soaring with intensity and upholding its title as the modern-day King of Islay. This vintage single malt has been matured in traditional refill American oak casks selected to create a perfect expression of Lagavulin's distillery character. The aromas are elusive with hints of ash and linseed oil, followed by fruity notes of hard candy and a crisp whiff of sea air. Bottled at natural cask strength, this medium-bodied special release is soft and smooth with a robust, sweet taste featuring hints of smoke and salt. The smokiness builds in the long, lightly drying finish which rounds off with an appetizingly salty aftertaste. For an elegantly simple drink, serve in a traditional whisky glass neat or with a dash of water to enhance the sweetness. Includes one 112.8 proof 750 mL bottle of Lagavulin 12 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.