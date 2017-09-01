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Haig Club Deluxe Single Grain Scotch 700oz Bottle

Haig Club – Deluxe Single Grain Scotch

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With a character and style that sets it apart, Haig Club Single Grain Scotch Whisky boasts a fresh, clean style. Haig Club is crafted using a unique process that combines grain whisky from three cask types, creating a stunning whisky that's as versatile as it is delicious. This ultra-smooth Scotch is ideal for pairing with a variety of complementary flavors to add extra layers of complexity. Our iconic square blue bottle stands out from the usual browns and greens of whisky decanters and will make a stunning addition to any spirit shelf. Simply mix with lemon juice, pineapple juice and bitters in a rocks glass and garnish with a slice of lemon for a refreshing tasting Pineapple Whisky Sour cocktail. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Single Grain Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.

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