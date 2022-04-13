The Glenlivet – 12 Year Single Malt Scotch |

750ml Bottle From $ 5.99

1.75L Bottle From $ 72.99

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This Speyside single malt Scotch whisky boasts a delicate balance of sweet summer fruits and spring flowers. You will also notice aromas of pineapple, pear, toasted cereal and honey, the latter of which shows up again on the finish.