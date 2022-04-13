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The Glenlivet 12 Year Single Malt Scotch 750ml Bottle

The Glenlivet – 12 Year Single Malt Scotch

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This Speyside single malt Scotch whisky boasts a delicate balance of sweet summer fruits and spring flowers. You will also notice aromas of pineapple, pear, toasted cereal and honey, the latter of which shows up again on the finish.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 1 year ago

    Cheaper than Glenfiddich, but better tasting!

    I just like it better it seems to go easier on the pallet
    Louie N. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 years ago

    Smooth and slightly peety

    I’m new to Scotch and learning, I liked that I could taste the wood, caramel, and a little smoke.
    Carolyn K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth

    Very good flavor
    Ashish C. - Verified buyer