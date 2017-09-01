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Glen Grant – 12 Year Single Malt Scotch
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Awarded 95 Points from Wine Enthusiast, Glen Grant 12 Year Old is a remarkable Speyside Single Malt Scotch. With a bright, golden color and pleasant aromas of orchard fruit, almond and citrus, this exceptional whisky delights the palate with exquisite and delicate notes of apple pie crust and caramel, and finishes with lingering fruit and subtle hints of spice.