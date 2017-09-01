Talisker – Game of Thrones House Greyjoy Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 51.99

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House Greyjoy rules the Iron Islands and worships the Drowned God. The Ironborn make their home on the bleak and blustery islands off the west coast of Westeros whose unforgiving, desolate location shapes their lives. Unable to subsist solely on rocky land, these reavers take to the sea to make their fortune amidst salt and smoke. They acquire their riches not with gold, but by paying the Iron Price. Situated on the shores of the Isle of Skye, one of the most remote and rugged areas of Scotland, Talisker's layered flavors and signature maritime character are the result of its wave-battered shores. The Western Isle of Skye is characterized by jagged peaks and windswept landscapes, which create this intense smoky single malt Scotch with spicy, powerful and sweet elements combined with maritime flavors. Please drink responsibly.