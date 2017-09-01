Lagavulin – Game of Thrones House Lannister Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 30.49

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As one of the richest and oldest dynasties in the Seven Kingdoms, House Lannister will stop at nothing to retain its power, influence and hold on the Iron Throne. Their voracious intent is befittingly represented by a clawing lion on the House's banner. If you cross them you will indeed hear their thunderous and violent roar, which has left many houses in ruin. After all, a Lannister always pays his debts. The Lannister's rise to the Iron Throne required years of meticulous calculation and tenacity, much like Lagavulin's rise to legendary status, which has been over 200 years in the making. Lagavulin is a roaring single malt that leaves its intense smoky flavor on your palate with every sip. The golden liquid recalls the Lannister's riches, and is best served neat or with a single drop of water. Please drink responsibly.