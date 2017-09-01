Dalwhinnie Distiller's Edition – 2020 Highland Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 98.54

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Discover a robust, lively expression of an intricately crafted whisky with Dalwhinnie Distillers Edition 2020 Bottling Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Double-matured in ex-bodega Oloroso cask wood for a rich sweetness and spicy complexity, this fifteen-year-old Scotch offers an earthy aroma with hints of peat and heather. Distilled in 2005 and bottled in 2020, this limited edition whisky boasts a big, spicy buzz with a very clear, well-defined malt flavor. A quick burst of Sherry-sweetness leads into the very dry, vanilla-dominating finish with tons of oak. Simply serve in a traditional whisky glass, neat or with a little water. Includes one 86 proof 750 mL bottle of Distillers Edition 2020 Bottling Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Made in the highest and coldest working distillery in Scotland, with water from a loch at 2,000 feet, Dalwhinnie whisky thrives on extreme conditions – creating a liquid as sweet and accessible as its highland home is remote. Please drink responsibly.