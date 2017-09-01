Dalwhinnie – 15 Year Highland Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 47.99

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Savor the timeless taste of Dalwhinnie 15 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. The smooth flavors of heather-honey, vanilla and citrus fruit flow into a lingering and surprisingly intense finish. A 2017 Gold Medal Winner at The San Francisco World Spirits Competition, our 86 proof whisky finds new depths when paired with crème brûlée or bread and butter pudding. The clean, deep flavors of this aged whisky call for a neat serve, with a splash of chilled water. Includes one 86 proof 750 mL bottle of award-winning Dalwhinnie 15 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.