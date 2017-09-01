Dalwhinnie Distiller's Edition – 2021 Highland Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 116.99

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Savor a unique innovation on a timeless classic with Dalwhinnie 15-Year-Old 2021 The Distillers Edition Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky. This award-winning whisky is double-matured in ex-bodega Oloroso cask wood for a rich sweetness and spicy complexity, enhancing the heather-honey sweetness, deep citrus-fruit flavors, and hints of malted bread of the regular release, with a surprisingly intense finish. Each batch is finished in a wine-conditioned cask specially selected to complement the mature whisky’s flavor, and each bottle is marked with distillation year, bottling year, and batch number. Our 86-proof whisky finds new depths when paired with crème brûlée or bread and butter pudding. The clean, deep flavors of this aged whisky call for a neat serve, with a splash of chilled water. Includes one 86 proof 750 mL bottle of Dalwhinnie 15-Year-Old 2021 The Distillers Edition Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 750 mL. Please drink responsibly.