Dalwhinnie Distiller's Edition – 1990 Highland Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 72.97

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Savor the timeless taste of Dalwhinnie Distillers Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Double matured in repurposed Oloroso sherry casks, this Scotch features a spicy, peaty malt taste accented with a quick burst of sweetness and oak finish. The overlaying sherry fragrance of our Distillers Edition perfectly complements the more honeyed aspects of Dalwhinnie. Our 86 proof whisky finds new depths when paired with crème brûlée or chocolate truffles. The clean, deep flavors of this aged whisky call for a neat serve with a splash of chilled water. Includes one 86 proof 750 mL bottle of Distillers Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.