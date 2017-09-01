Cragganmore – 20 Year Natural Cask Strength Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 195.99

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Discover a lively, elusive expression of a whisky upholding its renowned complexity with Cragganmore 20 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Crafted in small batches, this Cragganmore was patiently matured for 20 years in refill and new fresh-charred American Oak hogsheads to impart a sweet, wood-spiced character. The mellow aroma is complex and deeply wooded with fruity top notes of pear and Ogen melon, alongside soft hints of leather and sanded wood. Bottled at natural cask strength, this special release is creamy-smooth with a rich sweetness that is delightfully balanced by a savory, drying mid-palate. Carrying through the dry notes, the finish is long, velvety and chili-spiced. This luxurious whisky is best served in a traditional whisky glass with a dash of water for a smoother taste and well-controlled warmth. Includes one 111.6 proof 750 mL bottle of Cragganmore 20 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.