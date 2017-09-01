Cragganmore Distiller's Edition – Single Malt Scotch Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 143.49

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With each sip of Cragganmore Distiller's Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky, you indulge in feats of unparalleled character and craftsmanship. First matured in refill American Oak & European Oak casks and finished in Port-Seasoned re-charred American Oak casks with heavily re-charred new AO ends, this whisky has a sweet, winey and fruity aroma with a wisp of smoke. On the palate, it is sweet to start with juicy hints of wine and fruit and is balanced by light wood-spice and a smoky undertone with a dry finish of vanilla and cocoa. Serve on the rocks in a tumbler or tulip glass to concentrate its flavor. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Cragganmore Distiller's Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.