Cragganmore Distiller's Edition – 2021 Speyside Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 156.95

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With each sip of Cragganmore 12-Year-Old 2021 The Distillers Edition Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky, you indulge in feats of unparalleled character and craftsmanship. Double-matured in ex-bodega Port wine cask wood, this award-winning whisky offers succulence and rounded depth of flavor to enhance the sweet floral fragrances, sandalwood and sweet wood smoke tastes of the regular release for a long, malt-driven finish. Each batch is finished in a wine-conditioned cask specially selected to complement the mature whisky’s flavor, and each bottle is marked with distillation year, bottling year, and batch number. Serve on the rocks in a tumbler or tulip glass to concentrate its flavor. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Cragganmore 12-Year-Old 2021 The Distillers Edition Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.