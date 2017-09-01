Cragganmore – 12 Year Speyside Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 55.99

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Taste the character and craft in every drop of Cragganmore 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Made with malted barley, the combination of sweet floral fragrances and vanilla proceeds into the strong taste of sandalwood and sweet wood smoke for a long, malt-driven finish. Cragganmore Scotch can count barley and Scotland’s fastest flowing river as two of its natural influences in the creation of its definitive and award-winning medium weight malt. Serve on the rocks in a tumbler or tulip glass to concentrate its flavor. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Cragganmore 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.