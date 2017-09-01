Clynelish – Game of Thrones House Tyrell Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 64.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

House Tyrell of Highgarden rules over the Reach, the lush and fertile region of Westeros whose abundance feeds the realm. The Tyrell golden rose is beautiful but hides razor sharp thorns beneath the surface. They have lived up to their house words of Growing Strong, defending their position of power with weapons of sharp words, sharp minds and sharp actions. Like the Reach, Clynelish is positioned among the green pastures and rolling hills, with scenic views of the North Sea. The fruity, waxy and sea-spicy flavors of this single malt are said to come from the water of Clynemilton burn, which runs over seams of gold in the rock. And while this vibrant, golden Scotch is light and floral, like House Tyrell, it's not to be underestimated with its underlying complex combination of Highland and maritime qualities. Please drink responsibly.