Clynelish – 14 Year Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 59.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

The Clynelish 14 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky is a deliciously drinkable Highland malt that's perfect as an aperitif. You can almost taste the coastal flora presence, with its crisp, mustard-fresh style. Although you won’t find Islay’s powerful smokiness here, there is just a trace of it lingering. A fragrant, faintly floral nose and pleasant, creamy mouthfeel lead to a dry, slightly salty finish. It’s said Clynelish whisky is closer to an Island style than other mainland malts, which makes this Silver Medalist at the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition such a refined choice. Clynelish works best served in a traditional whisky glass, neat or with a little water. Includes one 92 proof 750 mL bottle of 14 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.