Classic Malts – Scottish Whisky Expedition Gift Set with Two Glasses

5 Bottles 100 ml From $ 89.99

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Gift an extraordinary range of single malt Scotch whiskies, hand-selected from four signature regions of Scotland, with the Scottish Whisky Expedition Single Malt Tasting Experience. Featuring two premium glasses and five bottles of single malts - The Singleton 12 Year Old, Oban Little Bay, Mortlach 12 Year Old, Talisker 10 Year Old and Lagavulin 8 Year Old - this gift set reveals the distinct tastes of Scotland. Serve neat or on the rocks for a smooth drink. Includes two premium glasses with one 100 mL bottle each of The Singleton 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Oban Little Bay Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Mortlach 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Talisker 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Lagavulin 8 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.