Cardhu – 12 Year Single Malt Scotch |

750ml Bottle From $ 44.98

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Cardhu 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky flows like the conversation of excellent company. With notes of honey-nut and a lingering sweet smoke finish, our flavors lead into an attractive, drying aftertaste. Soft, pleasing and medium bodied, pair our 80 proof single malt whisky with decadent, highland strawberry chocolate truffles to help unwind after a long day. A 2017 Gold Medal Winner at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the sweet flavors of 12 Year Old Cardhu shine best when served neat or over ice. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Cardhu 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.