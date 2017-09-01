Cardhu – 2021 Special Release 14 Year Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 226.99

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This year’s Special Releases Collection unlocks the hidden stories from each of the iconic distilleries and brings them to life via fictional mythical creatures which tie into the brand’s heritage. This golden malt couples white grape and lychee aromas with songful fruits and meadow flowers. Composed in wine-seasoned woot has a heather-honeyed sweetness. It enraptures the senses with a creamy-smooth texture and perfumed taste, enriched by lush red berries. Smoother still with water, the finish carries a warming pinch of white pepper. This sirenic whisky is best enjoyed neat. Includes one 111 proof 750 mL bottle of Cardhu 14 Year Old 2021 Special Release Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.