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Wild Turkey – Rare Breed Barrel Proof Rye Whiskey
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Crafted in one of the few distilleries to remain dedicated to the art of rye whiskey, Rare Breed Rye is a blend of non-chill filtered rye. It is barrel-proof, meaning that it’s uncut, bottled directly from the barrels at the proof it is reached in those barrels. It is sister to award-winning Rare Breed Bourbon and the first permanent super-premium rye in the Wild Turkey family.