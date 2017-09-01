Wild Turkey Master's Keep – Cornerstone Rye Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 174.99

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With over 101 years combined experience, Co-Master Distillers Jimmy and Eddie Russell (the only father son Hall-of-Fame Master Distilling duo) have stayed true to a bourbon-making tradition from before Prohibition. Their selection of a higher rye recipe and lower barrel entry proof results in the signature bold, spicy ﬂavor Wild Turkey is known for. Wild Turkey uses only the best ingredients at its distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, leveraging 100 American grown non-GMO grains and limestone filtred water from