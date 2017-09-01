The Wiseman – Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 52.99

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The first permanent release under Master Blender John Rhea, The Wiseman Straight Rye Whiskey is a traditional Rye made with a mash bill of 95% Rye. The Wiseman Rye Whiskey has been recognized for its unmatched quality has been awarded Double Platinum at the Ascot Awards in 2023. Other outstanding achievements include receiving Gold at the TAG Global Spirits Awards in 2023, Double Gold from Fifty Best in 2022, and Gold at the San Francisco World Sprits Competition in 2022. The Wiseman Rye Whiskey has also been awarded 94 points by Tasting Panel magazine.