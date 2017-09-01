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Colonel E.H. Taylor Straight Rye 750ml Bottle

Colonel E.H. Taylor – Straight Rye

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Straight Rye Whiskey has experienced a strong resurgence in the American whiskey landscape, yet Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr. was making this style more than 100 years ago. This small batch, Bottled-in-Bond 100 proof straight rye whiskey pays tribute to the former Distillery owner with a unique rye whiskey reminiscent of days long past.

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