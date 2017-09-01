Whiskeysmith – Chocolate Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 21.49

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

It is often said that "Two heads are better than one", and that has never been more true than for Whiskeysmith. Even better, identical twin heads, but with very different tastes! To complete their brotherly bonding, the brother who loved whiskey and the one with a sweet-tooth distilled new whiskies like nothing before.



Forging together the rich and velvety essence of chocolate with notes of vanilla and subtle spice found only in the finest American whiskey, blended together to create a perfect pairing.



Aroma: Baked cocoa, caramel and vanilla toffee swirls

Palate: Rich milk chocolate mixes with toasty oak and notes of vanilla and caramel

Finish: Cocoa and dark chocolate linger on the finish