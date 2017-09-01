Whiskeysmith – Banana Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 16.79

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It is often said that "Two heads are better than one", and that has never been more true than for Whiskeysmith. Even better, identical twin heads, but with very different tastes! To complete their brotherly bonding, the brother who loved whiskey and the one with a sweet-tooth distilled new whiskies like nothing before.



Ripe and rich notes of tropical banana are expertly paired with the baking spice and vanilla undertones from the fines American whiskey to create a sipping experience similar to the romance of pulling a freshly baked loaf of banana bread out of the oven. A pairing so perfect you'll be sure to do a double-take!



Aroma: Ripe banana, banana cream, then caramelized bananas and baked sugar

Palate: Vanilla spice and oak, followed by baked bananas foster

Finish: Ripe caramelized banana mingles with a touch of whiskey spice and melds into a smooth finish