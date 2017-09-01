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Seagram's – 7 Crown Dark Honey Blended Whiskey
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Adventure into the night with great company and a glass of Seagram's 7 Crown Dark Honey Blended Whiskey. This smooth blend is made with the full-bodied character of great whiskey and the sweet taste of raw honey. Carefully blended and aged in oak barrels, our dark honey whiskey holds an exceptionally smooth and delicious flavor experience. Simply add Seagram's 7 Crown Dark Honey to a chilled shot glass for a delicious kick. Includes one 71 proof 750 mL bottle of Dark Honey Blended Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.