Seagram's – 7 Crown Apple Blended Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 10.99

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Adventure into the night with great company and a glass of Seagram's 7 Crown Apple Blended Whiskey. We infuse aged bourbon with ripe, fresh picked apple flavors, giving this whiskey a crisp, bold character. Seriously smooth, our apple blend tastes great as a shot, on the rocks or in your favorite cocktail. Simply add Seagram's 7 Crown Apple to a chilled shot glass for a delicious kick. Includes one 71 proof 750 mL bottle of Apple Blended Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.