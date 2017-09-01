George Dickel – Tabasco Barrel Finish Whiskey

50ml Bottle From $ 2.42

1L Bottle From $ 29.61

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For over a century, the legacy of two Southern brands, George Dickel and McIlhenny Company’s TABASCO® Brand Pepper Sauce, have left their mark on the world and their distinct tastes in the memories of people everywhere. These two iconic brands have come together in one bottle to create George Dickel Tabasco Brand Barrel Finish. George Dickel Tabasco Brand Barrel Finish stands out by bringing a deliciously spicy kick, handcrafted and finished in barrels used to age red peppers for three years. The result is a deliciously smooth whisky with a spicy finish. Our whisky is best enjoyed as a shot with celery salt on the rim and pickle juice or ice as a chaser. Includes one 70 proof 50 mL bottle of George Dickel Tabasco Barrel Finish. Please drink responsibly.