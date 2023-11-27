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Fireball Cinnamon Whisky 750ml Bottle

Fireball – Cinnamon Whisky

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Fireball Cinnamon Whisky needs no introduction. Just imagine what it feels like to stand face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon who just ate a whisky barrel full of hot spicy cinnamon. Live it, shoot it, what happens next is up to you. Tastes like heaven but the fire burn is hot and harsh. Red Hot! Why not make every Friday a Fireball Friday? Drink it straight as a shot or mix it up with pineapple juice, ginger beer and a squeeze of lime for a Fiery Mule! Literally the only thing you need to get your party started!

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

29 Reviews
  • 1 week ago
    Desiree . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 month ago
    Rocio M. - Verified buyer
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  • 2 months ago
    Karim D. - Verified buyer
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  • 8 months ago
    Joselyn A. - Verified buyer
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  • 9 months ago
    Maria L. - Verified buyer
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  • 9 months ago
    Miranda T. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Rough and cheap

    It will get you fucked up to
    Kyle R. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    William C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Christine . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Elisa C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Kathy J. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Olivia D. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Taste like the name.

    This was my first time trying fireball and it’s great
    Max B. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Joanna O. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Cody E. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago
    Beatriz A. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Spicy sweet

    Spicy sweet
    Kristen K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Nadjrty end shjrpp

    Nadjrty end shjrpp
    Lauren H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yes

    Ok
    Lauren R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Cghh

    Hi
    Amber P. - Verified buyer