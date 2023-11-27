Fireball – Cinnamon Whisky
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Fireball Cinnamon Whisky needs no introduction. Just imagine what it feels like to stand face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon who just ate a whisky barrel full of hot spicy cinnamon. Live it, shoot it, what happens next is up to you. Tastes like heaven but the fire burn is hot and harsh. Red Hot! Why not make every Friday a Fireball Friday? Drink it straight as a shot or mix it up with pineapple juice, ginger beer and a squeeze of lime for a Fiery Mule! Literally the only thing you need to get your party started!
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
29 Reviews
- 1 week agoDesiree . - Verified buyer""
- 1 month agoRocio M. - Verified buyer""
- 2 months agoKarim D. - Verified buyer""
- 8 months agoJoselyn A. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months agoMaria L. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months agoMiranda T. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Rough and cheapIt will get you fucked up toKyle R. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoWilliam C. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoChristine . - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoElisa C. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoKathy J. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoOlivia D. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Taste like the name.This was my first time trying fireball and it’s greatMax B. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoJoanna O. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoCody E. - Verified buyer
- 2 years agoBeatriz A. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Spicy sweetSpicy sweetKristen K. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Nadjrty end shjrppNadjrty end shjrppLauren H. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
YesOkLauren R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
CghhHiAmber P. - Verified buyer