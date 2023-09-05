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Fireball Cinnamon Whisky 1.75L Bottle

Fireball – Cinnamon Whisky

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Fireball Cinnamon Whisky needs no introduction. Just imagine what it feels like to stand face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon who just ate a whisky barrel full of hot spicy cinnamon. Live it, shoot it, what happens next is up to you. Tastes like heaven but the fire burn is hot and harsh. Red Hot! Why not make every Friday a Fireball Friday? Drink it straight as a shot or mix it up with pineapple juice, ginger beer and a squeeze of lime for a Fiery Mule! Literally the only thing you need to get your party started!

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.78

9 Reviews
  • 3 months ago
    Carlos T. - Verified buyer
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  • 7 months ago
    Mark E. - Verified buyer
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  • 7 months ago

    👍

    👍
    Mark E. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Jasper S. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Jeff . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Delightful

    Hits the spot!
    Rachel S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great service!

    Loved fernando!!!
    Wendy G. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    I

    I
    Helen P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Fireball

    I like fireball
    Helen P. - Verified buyer