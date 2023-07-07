Fireball – Cinnamon Whisky
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Fireball Cinnamon Whisky needs no introduction. Just imagine what it feels like to stand face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon who just ate a whisky barrel full of spicy cinnamon.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
16 Reviews
- 5 months agoPaul B. - Verified buyer""
- 5 months agoAmanda E. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months agoDiane G. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
SmoothSmoothMichael K. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoDawn C. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
The best whiskey I’ve had so farStrong enough to get u drunk and smooth enough to continue to drinkMax B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Absolutely deliciousMix it with apple juice or a clear soda (Sprite, 7up, ginger ale/beer) or just sip it.Rena G. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Fiery goodness with every sipWhat else can a satisfied customer sayRudolf C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Fireball!Golden GoodnessRudolf C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
The nose delixThis is da most derious drink you ever drank.Rudolf C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Easy way to arrive at your destinationStill Firery goodness amongst every stepRudolf C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Dericious!Firery Goodness in bottle! Order and you will never be the same.Rudolf C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
It’s Dericious!Firery Goodness that always delivers as expected.Rudolf C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
It is D licious!!!I said it was delicious!Rudolf C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Dericious!Because if Firery-Goodness!Rudolf C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Warm and hot.They can’t make enoughRudolf C. - Verified buyer