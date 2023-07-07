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Fireball Cinnamon Whisky 375ml Bottle

Fireball – Cinnamon Whisky

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Fireball Cinnamon Whisky needs no introduction. Just imagine what it feels like to stand face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon who just ate a whisky barrel full of spicy cinnamon.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

16 Reviews
  • 5 months ago
    Paul B. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 5 months ago
    Amanda E. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 9 months ago
    Diane G. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Smooth

    Smooth
    Michael K. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Dawn C. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    The best whiskey I’ve had so far

    Strong enough to get u drunk and smooth enough to continue to drink
    Max B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Absolutely delicious

    Mix it with apple juice or a clear soda (Sprite, 7up, ginger ale/beer) or just sip it.
    Rena G. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Fiery goodness with every sip

    What else can a satisfied customer say
    Rudolf C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Fireball!

    Golden Goodness
    Rudolf C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    The nose delix

    This is da most derious drink you ever drank.
    Rudolf C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Easy way to arrive at your destination

    Still Firery goodness amongst every step
    Rudolf C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Dericious!

    Firery Goodness in bottle! Order and you will never be the same.
    Rudolf C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    It’s Dericious!

    Firery Goodness that always delivers as expected.
    Rudolf C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    It is D licious!!!

    I said it was delicious!
    Rudolf C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Dericious!

    Because if Firery-Goodness!
    Rudolf C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Warm and hot.

    They can’t make enough
    Rudolf C. - Verified buyer