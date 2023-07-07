Ratings overview

5 months ago Paul B. - Verified buyer ""

5 months ago Amanda E. - Verified buyer ""

9 months ago Diane G. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Smooth Smooth Michael K. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Dawn C. - Verified buyer

1 year ago The best whiskey I’ve had so far Strong enough to get u drunk and smooth enough to continue to drink Max B. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Absolutely delicious Mix it with apple juice or a clear soda (Sprite, 7up, ginger ale/beer) or just sip it. Rena G. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Fiery goodness with every sip What else can a satisfied customer say Rudolf C. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Fireball! Golden Goodness Rudolf C. - Verified buyer

3 years ago The nose delix This is da most derious drink you ever drank. Rudolf C. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Easy way to arrive at your destination Still Firery goodness amongst every step Rudolf C. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Dericious! Firery Goodness in bottle! Order and you will never be the same. Rudolf C. - Verified buyer

3 years ago It’s Dericious! Firery Goodness that always delivers as expected. Rudolf C. - Verified buyer

3 years ago It is D licious!!! I said it was delicious! Rudolf C. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Dericious! Because if Firery-Goodness! Rudolf C. - Verified buyer