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Fireball – Cinnamon Whisky
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Fireball Cinnamon Whisky needs no introduction. Just imagine what it feels like to stand face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon who just ate a whisky barrel full of hot spicy cinnamon. Live it, shoot it, what happens next is up to you. Tastes like heaven but the fire burn is hot and harsh. Red Hot! Why not make every Friday a Fireball Friday? Drink it straight as a shot or mix it up with pineapple juice, ginger beer and a squeeze of lime for a Fiery Mule! Literally the only thing you need to get your party started!