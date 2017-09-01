Fireball – Cinnamon Whisky

50ml Bottle From $ 1.99

10 Bottles 50ml From $ 2.00

100ml Bottle From $ 3.25

200ml Bottle From $ 3.29

6 Bottles 12oz From $ 3.49

10 Bottles 50ml From $ 4.99

375ml Bottle From $ 8.49

375ml Bottle From $ 10.99

750ml Bottle From $ 14.99

750ml Bottle From $ 16.47

750ml Bottle From $ 19.49

1L Bottle From $ 20.72

1.75L Bottle From $ 21.74

1.75L Bottle From $ 31.49

3.5 l From $ 41.99

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Fireball Cinnamon Whisky needs no introduction. Just imagine what it feels like to stand face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon who just ate a whisky barrel full of hot spicy cinnamon. Live it, shoot it, what happens next is up to you. Tastes like heaven but the fire burn is hot and harsh. Red Hot! Why not make every Friday a Fireball Friday? Drink it straight as a shot or mix it up with pineapple juice, ginger beer and a squeeze of lime for a Fiery Mule! Literally the only thing you need to get your party started!