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Crown Royal – Blackberry Whisky
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Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Blackberry Flavored Whisky. For this delicious alcohol blend, Crown Royal whiskies are carefully selected by our master blender and infused with the juicy flavor of fresh blackberries. This vibrant whisky has luscious flavors of blackberry mixed with the distinctive smoothness of Crown Royal. Best enjoyed in a royal blackberry lemonade. Includes one 70 proof 50 mL bottle of Crown Royal Blackberry Flavored Whisky. Please drink responsibly.