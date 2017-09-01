Crown Royal – Chocolate Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 32.69

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Revel in good times with great friends with Crown Royal Chocolate Flavored Whisky. To make this limited-edition blend, Crown Royal whiskies are carefully selected by our master blender and infused with the rich flavor of chocolate. Notes of vanilla, creamy chocolate and oak greet you on the nose, revealing a delicate mix of cacao and whisky on the palate, followed by lingering hints of dark cacao and an unmistakably smooth Crown Royal finish. Crown Royal Chocolate Flavored Whisky makes any cocktail you’re drinking a bit more interesting, whether it’s an unexpected pairing such as grapefruit juice or cola to mixing with coffee or hot chocolate. Crown Royal Chocolate Flavored Whisky also makes your favorite classics even better, from an old fashioned to an espresso martini. Includes one 70-proof 750 mL bottle of Crown Royal Chocolate Flavored Whisky. Please drink responsibly.