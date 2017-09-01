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Buchanan's – Pineapple Scotch
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Buchanan’s has brought over 130 years of whisky-making experience to new, vibrant heights with Buchanan's Pineapple (Scotch Whisky with Pineapple, Citrus, and other Natural Flavors). This uniquely sophisticated drink pairs the light caramel and vanilla notes from scotch whisky from the House of Buchanan's with the lush, bright flavor and aroma of juicy pineapple. A nose of vibrant pineapple and hints of zesty citrus gives way to a lingering and bright tropical finish. Perfect for a Buchacolada cocktail. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of Buchanan's Pineapple. Please drink responsibly.