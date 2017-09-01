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Bubba's Secret Stills – Marshmallow Chocolate Whiskey Check Availability
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Lock up the taste of Bubba’s with Bubba’s Marshmallow Chocolate Whiskey. Whether as a shot or in a drink with cola, coffee, hot cocoa, or other mixers, MC is bound to be a party favorite. Shoot your shot and reward yourself today.
NOT FOR SALE FOR MINORS - The products available on this site may contain nicotine, a highly addictive substance. California Proposition 65 - WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including nicotine, which is known to the State of California to cause birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information, go to Proposition 65 Warnings Website. Products sold on this site is intended for adult smokers. You must be of legal smoking age in your territory to purchase products. Please consult your physician before use. E-Juice on our site may contain Propylene Glycol and/or Vegetable Glycerin, Nicotine and Flavorings. Our products may be poisonous if orally ingested. Our products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration nor are they intended to treat, prevent or cure any disease or condition. For their protection, please keep out of reach of children and pets. Read our terms and conditions page before purchasing our products. Use All Products On This Site At Your Own Risk!