Bubba's Secret Stills – Pancakes & Bacon Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 27.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Flippin’ Good Whiskey!​ Bubba infused his Southern style whiskey with pancakes and bacon flavor to give it special appeal. Whether as a shot or mixed with cola, orange juice, milk, coffee, or other fixin’s, Bubba’s Pancakes & Bacon delivers a satisfying taste that’ll make any game day or party sizzle. Serve up some Bubba’s Pancakes & Bacon Whiskey and keep’em coming back for more!