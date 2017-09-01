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Colonel E.H. Taylor – Kentucky Straight Bourbon
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Established in 1860, Early Times is a true American brand. The name itself is a tribute to the way whisky was made in the "Early Times" of the country. As the Twentieth Century arrived and distilling methods evolved to sophisticated operations Early Times remained true to its roots as an old-style Kentu